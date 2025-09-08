After Shah Rukh, Suhana Khan’s first look from King goes viral

Hyderabad: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is finally making her big-screen debut. Fans have been waiting for this moment for years. She already acted in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, which was her first step as an actress. Now, she will be seen in her father’s much-awaited film King.

The shooting of King is happening in Warsaw, Poland. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s photos from the sets went viral, showing his new salt and pepper look. Even the set locations created a buzz among fans on social media.

Suhana’s First Look

After a long wait, Suhana Khan’s look from the film seems to have leaked online. A blurry photo shows a girl in denim jeans and a white sweater, with her hair tied in a ponytail. The picture was taken at the same place in Warsaw where Shah Rukh was seen filming earlier. Though unclear, fans are sure that the girl is Suhana, and the post quickly went viral before being deleted.

Suhana’s Role in King

Reports say Suhana’s role is very important and may even be central to the story. Shah Rukh Khan has made sure the spotlight stays on her, with her name expected to appear first in the credits. Even with strict no-phone rules on the sets, the photos still leaked.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Sujoy Ghosh, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is planned for release in 2026.