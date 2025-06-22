After Siasat report, NGT acts on neglected Katora Houz at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the “poor” and deplorable condition of Katora Houz, a historic water tank located inside Golconda Fort.

A bench headed by judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi registered an original application suo motu (on its own) following a Siasat news article titled “Neglected Katora Houz in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort Cries for attention”.

The Siasat’s article also pointed out that the area surrounding Katora Houz is facing increasing encroachments, further contributing to the tank’s deterioration.

GHMC cleanup failed to sustain impact

“(A)lthough the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a 10-day cleanup operation in Golconda Fort to remove water hyacinth and debris, the pool has since reverted to being a dumping ground,” noted the NGT in its order passed on June 5.

The green body said the matter highlighted in the news item attracted the provisions of The Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Saying that the power of the NGT to take up the matter suo motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court, the Justice Tyagi-led Bench impleaded the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the GHMC, and Hyderabad’s District Magistrate as respondent parties to the matter.

“Let notices be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit,” ordered the green tribunal, transferring the matter for further hearing on August 6 before the Southern Zone Bench. It said that since the place of accrual of the cause of action lies within the jurisdiction of Chennai’s Southern Zone Bench, the case should be further heard there.

“Replies/ responses may be filed by the respondents (authorities) before the Southern Zone Bench of this Tribunal at Chennai at least one week before the date of hearing fixed,” the NGT ordered.

Neglected Katora Houz in Golconda Fort cries for attention

Siasat recently did a detailed story regarding the neglected Katora Houz in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort. Once a freshwater reservoir built by the Qutub Shahi rulers in the 16th century, the heritage site now faces serious threats from encroachment and neglect.

In a bid to restore the water body, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had launched a cleanup drive a few years ago. An 18-member team from MS Creative School participated in a 10-day operation to remove water hyacinth and debris. Anti-larval measures were also implemented to control mosquito breeding.

Despite these efforts, Katora Houz has once again deteriorated into a dumping ground, filled with garbage and invasive plants. What was once designed to store clean water has now turned into a sewage-ridden eyesore.

(With inputs from IANS)