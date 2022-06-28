After SRK & Salman, Aamir Khan gets snapped in Hyderabad [Photo]

Hyderabad: We have seen several Bollywood stars visiting Hyderabad in past few weeks. While a few were in the city for the shoot schedule of their upcoming films, others were here for the promotional events. After Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the latest celebrity to get snapped in Hyderabad is none other than superstar Aamir Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the office launch of Vyjayanthi Films, shared a picture of his ‘unplanned’ meeting with Aamir in Hyderabad. Big B, who is currently shooting in Ramoji Film City, dropped a photo on Instagram and wrote, “… and as I am about to leave… a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir… gosh! So many legendary friends in one evening.”

We also got our hands on another viral photo of the actor where is he seen happily posing with Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. The picture has been shared on the star couple’s pet Rhyme’s Instagram account.

While we don’t know the exact reason behind Aamir Khan’s visit to Hyderabad, we just think he might be in the city for the promotions of his much-awaited upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand was recently in the city for the shoot of ‘Jawaan’ starring Nayanthara in the female lead. Check out their pictures below.