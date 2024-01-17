After Telangana Guv, now BRS MLC Kavitha’s social media account hacked

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Wednesday, January 17, said that her social media account “experienced a brief unauthorized access”, on the same day that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s account was found to be hacked as well.

She added that the “suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect her values”.

“My social media account experienced a brief unauthorized access. The suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect our values. Security measures have been reinforced, and we will observe a downtime to ensure security and we appreciate your understanding as my office addresses this issue promptly. We will be officially lodging a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard. @TelanganaDGP @cyberabadpolice @TSCSB_,” she said in a post on X.

Telangana police on Wednesday, January 17 informed that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s official X account has been hacked.

The case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station after the officials concerned were not able to log in and manage the account.

The hackers did not post any messages on the account but seized access to it.

The police have reportedly contacted the management of the microblogging site about the hacking. They were also trying to identify the culprits.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.