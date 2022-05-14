After TRS, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy poses questions to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy on Saturday posed nine questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah prior to his visit to Telangana.

His questions came after a different set of questions posed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders KT Rama Rao and Kavitha. Taking to Twitter, Revanth addressed Amit Shah saying that the BJP was betraying the people of Telangana together with TRS.

“Answer my nine questions on Modi’s attack on Telangana’s self-respect, injustice to farmers, rising prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel, and gas,” he said.

In his letter, Revanth questioned why the centre was silent even after complaints were filed over scams taking place in Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project. He asked Shah why he was silent when the union minister Piyush Goyal insulted Telangana’s people in the Parliament over paddy procurement.

He asked Amit Shah to respond about the centre burdening the people by hiking gas, petrol, and diesel prices. “Where is the university for tribal citizens as promised by the state bifurcation act?” he questioned.

He concluded the letter by asking how Amit Shah can come to Telangana without having an answer to these questions.