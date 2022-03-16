After two years, Saudi Arabia to end remote learning for all children

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will end remote learning and in-person learning will fully resume in schools in the Kingdom, after a gap of almost two years, starting from Sunday, March 20, 2022, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Saudi Ministry of Education has directed all educational departments across the Kingdom to start applying updated school guidelines to start the third semester, including arrangements for the full resumption of in-person teaching at all levels from kindergarten.

الفصل الدراسي الثالث..

استئناف الدراسة حضورياً بشكل كامل لجميع المراحل. pic.twitter.com/Tf6sCfBl7l — وزارة التعليم – عام (@moe_gov_sa) March 15, 2022

Most children have been studying remotely for nearly two years, but with the COVID-19 recovery rate reaching 90 per cent, as of March 20, children will be back in school and will not have to practice social distancing while gathering, praying, sports, playtime or lessons.

The four-tier mechanism by which students’ attendance is scheduled and divided into groups will also be cancelled.

#وزارة_التعليم توجّه بتطبيق الدليل الإرشادي الوقائي المعتمد من هيئة الصحة العامة "وقاية" للعودة إلى المدارس في الفصل الدراسي الثالث، وإلغاء العمل بالنماذج التشغيلية، وعودة الأنشطة الصفية واللاصفية.https://t.co/wBwrAH9lXX pic.twitter.com/2lmPkP1YiJ — وزارة التعليم – عام (@moe_gov_sa) March 14, 2022

In January 2022, more than 3.5 million students returned to school in more than 13,000 primary schools and 4,800 kindergartens across the kingdom, nearly two years after they were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Schools in the kingdom closed on March 9, 2020 to help control the spread of the COVID-19. They partially reopened, with restrictions, on August 29, 2021. In-person exams resumed on March 6 this year.

On March 7, 2022, the Saudi Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily statement on Covid cases.

On March 5, 2022, the Saudi government scrapped COVID-19 restrictions with masks no longer required in open spaces, and no social distancing.