After UCC, nobody will be able to marry 4 women, have 25 kids: Rajasthan min

Kota: Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday said a uniform civil code is bound to be implemented in the country and it will not be possible for someone to “marry four women and beget 25 children”, and avail the benefits of government schemes.

Addressing a press conference here, Dilawar also said that the Congress is the most corrupt party in the world.

“After this election, the UCC will be implemented in the country…the day is not far when it will not be possible for a man to marry four women and beget 25 children, and avail the benefits of government schemes claiming to be from the minority community,” the state education minister said.

Lashing out at the Congress over corruption, Dilawar alleged that the party during its previous tenure at the Centre would illegally take away around Rs 25 lakh crore of the people every year.

Earlier, the total tax collected by the government was only Rs 5 lakh crore but now more than Rs 20 lakh crore is collected only through the GST, and including all taxes more than Rs 35 lakh crore is estimated to be collected, he said.

“So, the question is what happened to about Rs 25-30 lakh crore in the Congress tenure…these Congressmen would ‘burp’ Rs 25 lakh crore every year during their time,” Dilawar alleged.

Referring to paper leak episode in the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, Dilawar alleged corers of rupees were given to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasara.

“Small ‘fishes’ have been trapped, now ‘big crocodiles’ involved in the scam will be trapped…Gehlot Sahab and Dotasara Sahab will go to jail,” he claimed.