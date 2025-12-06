After wedding halt, Smriti Mandhana’s new post goes viral

Hyderabad: Smriti Mandhana is one of the most loved cricketers in India. Her fan following cuts across age groups, cities, and countries. From her elegant batting to her calm personality, everything about her creates a huge craze online. Recently, her popularity reached new heights after India’s historic World Cup win, where she finished as the top run scorer. However, the same attention turned emotional when her much awaited wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was suddenly postponed due to medical emergencies in both families.

Her First Post After the Wedding Delay Creates Buzz

After staying silent for days, Smriti returned to Instagram with a promotional video for a toothpaste brand. The ad looked simple, but fans immediately noticed that she was not wearing her engagement ring. This single detail started a fresh wave of discussions. Many wondered if the ad was recorded before her engagement. Others felt she sounded sad in the video and sent her messages of support. The fact that she removed all wedding related posts from her profile added more speculation.

Families Request Calm and Positivity

Both families have repeatedly said that the postponement happened only because of health issues. Smriti’s father had a medical emergency on the wedding morning, and Palash was hospitalized the next day due to stress. Palash’s mother and sister shared that the situation has been very tough for everyone, but they are focusing on staying positive and hopeful.

Smriti’s close friend Jemimah Rodrigues stayed back in India to support her during this difficult phase, skipping her Women’s Big Bash League commitments.

Smriti Prepares for Cricket Comeback

Smriti Mandhana will soon return to the field in the five match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting December 21, and she will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League beginning January 9.