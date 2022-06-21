Agnipath protest: Police mull SIT probe in Secuderabad violence

Hyderabad: The city police are pondering over a probe by a Special Investigations Team(SIT) into last week’s violence at Secunderabad railway station as protests broke out against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Initially, the railway police had registered a case against the protesters following the violence on June 17. On June 18, the Secunderabad Railway Police SP B Anuradha released a statement saying “The case registered by the Railway police will be transferred to the Hyderabad city police for further investigation.”

Telangana DGP’s office announced the transfer of case on June 19. The city police claimed that they had no intimation regarding the transfer, however, they have begun investigating into the violence. An official confirmation from the DGP’s office is awaited before the case could be transferred to the SIT, reported The New Indian Express.

The ongoing investigation into the violence revealed that it was pre-planned and that the protesters gathered at the station after a call to protest was given through WhatsApp messages.

The alleged mastermind of the Secunderabad railway station violence, Avula Subba Rao, a native of Praksham in Andhra Pradesh, along with a few of his fellow candidates who attended coaching for induction into the Indian army, allegedly planned the protest and executed it with their help.