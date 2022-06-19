Agnipath row: Special teams formed to nab culprits of Secunderabad violence

Hyderabad: Following the violence that erupted during protests at the Secunderabad Railway Station by aspiring army personnel who demonstrated against the central government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

The violence broke out at the railway station on the morning of June 17, following which the police rounded up 50 protesters from across the station premises. Based on a case filed by the railway police, the protesters were charged under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The special teams include, including the Railway Police, RPF, Task Force, and special teams of Hyderabad police have been constituted to identify the protesters involved in the attack.

Background of the Secuderabad station violence

The visuals from Secunderabad railway station leave little to one’s imagination. As charred remains of vehicles lay abandoned on railway tracks, young men gathered in heaps and raise their voices in condemnation of the Agnipath scheme introduced by the BJP-led Union government.

Students lathi-charged at:

Speaking to Siasat.com’s reporter, a protestor unwilling to identify himself, stated that the stones were pelted in response to the heavy fire the police deployed.

“There are protests against Agnipath across the country. However, the shooting happened only in Telangana so far. One person is dead. Who is responsible for that?” the protestor asked.

What are the students protesting against?

The chief concern for the protestors has to do with the fact that service is only for four years (limited employment). Further, this is followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

The students have been calling for the army recruitment program to be conducted as it has always been and the Agnipath to be taken back.

In Hyderabad alone, select MMTS trains, all metro stations and several trains of the South Central Railway (SCR) were cancelled following the protests.