Agniveer recruitment 2025 to be held in Secunderabad from Jan 6 to Mar 9

According to an Agniveer statement, candidates between 17 to 21 years of age can apply.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th December 2024 4:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Agniveer recruitment rally 2025 will be held at Joginder Singh Stadium, AOC center, in Secunderabad between January 6 and March 9.

The post is for Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Std (Chef, Artisan Misc Works, Washerman) Category and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

According to a statement, candidates between 17 to 21 years of age can apply.

For Agniveer General Duty (GD), candidates must have passed Class 10th/Matric with a minimum of 45% aggregate marks and at least 33% marks in each subject.

For Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT, candidates must have an intermediate exam pass in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and a minimum of 50 per cent in each subject securing 50 per cent in English and Maths/Accts/Bookkeeping in Class XII is mandatory.

For Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Std) Class 10th simple pass (33%).

For other details, candidates can contact headquarters AOC centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad.

Candidates can also email tuskercrc-2021@gov.in or visit www.joinindianarmy@nic.in for more information about the recruitment rally.

