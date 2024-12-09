Agra airport receives bomb threat

Agra: The Agra airport received a email bomb threat on Monday, prompting a thorough search by security agencies but “nothing suspicious was found”, police said.

The Kheria Airport serves as a civil aviation facility as well as a base station for the Air Force.

“An email received by the CISF (which provides security at the airport) at the Agra Airport at 11:56 am on Monday that a bomb has been placed in the bathroom of the airport premises. A bomb disposal team was sent to the airport premises,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari told PTI.

Later, Agra Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar said, “After nearly two hours of intense search on the airport premises, nothing suspicious was found.”

On December 3, a threat mail to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Agra.

The Agra Police had conducted a search but nothing suspicious was found, ACP (Taj Suraksha) Syed Areeb Ahmad had said.