Agra man attempts suicide by drinking mosquito repellent on live video

A youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra attempted suicide live on Instagram by drinking mosquito repellent after experiencing depression due to a breakup with his girlfriend. The incident unfolded early on Saturday, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

In the live streaming, the man is purportedly seen taking several sips of the toxic substance in front of the camera. After taking the first gulp, appeared visibly uneasy but continued to drink two more gulps, clutching his stomach in discomfort.

आगरा, यूपी में एक शख्स ने गर्लफ्रेंड से ब्रेकअप होने पर मच्छर मारने की दवा पी ली, वो भी इंस्टाग्राम पर Live आकर। पुलिस ने इंस्टा ID से लोकेशन निकलवाई और घर पहुंच गई। दरवाजा तोड़कर उसको बाहर निकाला, अस्पताल पहुंचाया।@madanjournalist pic.twitter.com/AF87RYg1Ya — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 9, 2024

Rescued by police

As the man streamed his alarming act on Instagram, the Agra police were alerted who traced the location of the distressed man and reached his residence in Sati Nagar Naraich around 3:30 am. Upon reaching officers found the door of his room locked inside. Concerned for his safety, they broke his door and discovered the man lying on the ground. The officers rushed him to the hospital, ultimately saving his life.

Speaking on the case, a senior officer stated that “Trans Yamuna police station police station had received an alert from the Police’s media cell about Instagram Live, where the man was attempting suicide by drinking mosquito repellent. Taking the matter seriously, two police constables arrived at his residence in Sati Nagar Naraich to save him, Navbharat Times reported.

“The police were swift enough to reach his home where he was found lying on the ground in distress. Seeing his critical condition, the police personnel quickly rushed him to the nearby hospital. He is currently in a better situation and his health has seen improvement after treatment”, the officer added.