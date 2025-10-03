Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen’s pictures break internet

The duo, who won hearts with their crackling chemistry in the hit drama Meem Se Mohabbat, stunned fans with their regal looks

Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen
Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s two most celebrated stars, Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir, are once again making headlines after their latest photoshoot for one of the bridal campaigns went viral. The duo, who won hearts with their crackling chemistry in the hit drama Meem Se Mohabbat, stunned fans with their regal looks.

Dananeer looked breathtaking in a black floor-length anarkali embellished with golden embroidery, while Ahad Raza Mir exuded charm in an all-black embroidered sherwani. Fans are going gaga over their pictures.

Their romantic pairing, both on and off screen, has sparked dating rumors ever since their drama concluded in April 2025.

Although there’s no official confirmation of a relationship, fans continue to ship them together, especially after they were spotted at a family wedding in the US earlier this year. Dananeer, however, has urged fans to respect her privacy and separate her personal life from her on-screen roles.

So Dananeer was in San Francisco for Ahad's cousin's wedding??
byu/Reasonable_Emu_8639 inPAKCELEBGOSSIP

On the professional front, Ahad Raza Mir is known for dramas like Yaqeen Ka Safar, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Yeh Dil Mera, while Dananeer Mobeen rose to fame with Sinf-e-Aahan and Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri.

