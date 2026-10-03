Ahad Raza Mir is being called Pakistan’s Ranbir Kapoor, know why

Islamabad: Romance, famous co-stars and photographs that leave fans playing detective. Sounds like a familiar Bollywood story? A celebrity gossip post has drawn a cheeky parallel between Ahad Raza Mir and Ranbir Kapoor, giving the Pakistani actor a nickname with plenty of baggage: “Pakistani Ranbir Kapoor.”

The comparison puts their personal lives under the spotlight, bringing together pictures of Ahad with actresses and a familiar Bollywood reference. And with Ranbir’s romantic history entering the conversation, there is plenty to unpack.

Long before his marriage to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir’s relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif kept Bollywood gossip buzzing. Both romances attracted enormous attention, and their breakups remained talking points long afterwards. Ranbir himself has spoken about how dating two successful actresses became a defining part of his public image.

Sonam Kapoor’s name also entered the mix around their debut film, Saawariya. However, that chapter comes with a clarification: their alleged romance remained a rumoured link-up. Sonam described Ranbir as a friend and rejected a report suggesting he had asked her to take him back.

Pakistan’s Ranbir Kapoor – Ahad Raza Mir?

Across the border, Ahad’s personal life has attracted its own share of curiosity. His marriage to Sajal Aly in 2020 and their subsequent split became major talking points. Later, his equation with Hum Tum co-star Ramsha Khan fuelled dating speculation, with photographs from parties and appearances together giving fans plenty to discuss. The pair did not confirm a romance in the reports surrounding those pictures.

Dananeer Mobeen’s name has also featured in speculation surrounding Ahad’s love life. Reports discussing the actor’s relationships have referred to both Ramsha and Dananeer, although those links should not be confused with confirmed relationships. That mix of famous co-stars, off-screen curiosity and unanswered questions gives the Ranbir comparison its gossip appeal.

The post adds another layer of masala by placing a photograph of Ahad, his mother and an actress alongside one of Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Its caption even uses the phrase “mama’s boy,” making the family-photo comparison part of the joke. A photograph, of course, reveals little about who influences anyone’s romantic decisions.

Still, the parallel is easy to see: two leading men whose off-screen equations inspire almost as much curiosity as their on-screen romances. With Ranbir, the conversation includes publicly acknowledged relationships. With Ahad, much of the latest chatter rests on speculation.

So, is “Pakistani Ranbir Kapoor” a convincing comparison, or has a gossip page turned a handful of photographs into a full-blown crossover drama?