Ahead of assembly polls in Telangana, ECI delegation to visit state

Hyderabad: Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana at the year-end, the Election Commission of India delegation will visit the state for a three-day assessment of poll preparedness.

CEO Vikas Raj convened a joint meeting today with Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to discuss and assess the state’s poll preparedness. The meeting aimed to appraise the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police about the upcoming General Election to the Legislative Assembly in Telangana, the ECI stated in its release.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming election, Vikas Raj announced the visit of a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The delegation, led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, and Deputy Election Commissioners, along with senior officers of the Election Commission, will be in Hyderabad for three days from June 22-24. The visit is intended to evaluate and ensure the preparedness for the forthcoming election.

“During their stay, the ECI delegation will first engage in crucial meetings with CEO Telangana, Special Police Nodal Officer, and CAPF Nodal Officer. These discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange insights and strategies regarding election security-related issues,” the release stated.

It added, “Thereafter, the ECI delegation will hold extensive consultations with District Collectors/SPs and various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax (CBDT), NCB, Excise Department, State GST and CGST Department, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, RPF, CISF, and State Commercial Tax Department. This collaborative effort aims to foster coordination at State and District Levels to preserve the integrity of the electoral process”.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Anjani Kumar emphasized the crucial role of district police officers in ensuring a smooth and secure election.

He highlighted the need for adequate manpower and instructed officers to map border check posts while facilitating cross-functional training with agencies like the Income Tax and GST departments.