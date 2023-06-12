Ahead of Bakrid, VHP calls for protest against cow slaughter on June 14

Hyderabad: As preparations for Bakrid are underway in the city, the Bharatiya Gau Vamsha Rakshak Samvardhana Parishad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) cow-protection wing, has called for a mahadharna at Indira Park on June 14, demanding that the Telangana government enforce cow protection laws in the state.

Eid Al Adha usually referred to as Bakrid in the Indian subcontinent, witnesses largescale trade of cattle and sheep for sacrifice.

Cattle including ox, bull and camel are sold by traders in the runup to the festival. Skirmishes between cattle traders and cow vigilante groups have flared up communal tensions in the recent past.

According to Section 6 of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977, cows, buffaloes, bulls, camels and so on, should only be used for agricultural activities. The act also says that Oxen and Bison under the age of 14 cannot be slaughtered.

The cow-protection body alleged that such slaughter continues to happen in the state, flouting all norms. “This happens twice the rate during Bakrid,” the statement said.

The organisation also accused the state government of turning a deaf ear to its demands. “Many requests to protect cows in the state have not been acted upon,” it added.

The organisation demanded the closing of illegal slaughterhouses and the freeing of grazing lands from encroachments. It also asked for animal markets in Borabanda and Narsingi to be shut down.

“The state government should set up separate care centres for the cows seized during the festival,” it added.

The cow vigilantes have threatened to take the matter into their hands if the police fail to act during Bakrid.

In May, the Telangana Police had said it would meet cattle traders in a bid to ensure a peaceful Eid al Adha. Focus has been laid on patrolling and setting up check posts to prevent illegal entry of cattle into the city and keep watch on cow vigilante groups, the police had said.