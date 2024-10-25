Ahead of Deepawali, GHMC chief asks firecracker vendors to get trade license

Vendors can apply for a temporary trade identification number at citizen service centres or through the GHMC website.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 25th October 2024 2:59 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Ilambaridi has emphasized that firecracker vendors must obtain a temporary trade license from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He warned that setting up shops without this license would lead to strict action.

To secure this license, vendors are required to submit copies of their Aadhaar or PAN card as proof of identity.

Additionally, commissioner Ilambaridi advised against establishing shops in residential areas or on footpaths.

He also stressed that firecrackers should not be ignited near these shops, stating that any accidents would hold the vendor fully responsible, a condition clearly outlined in the temporary trade license.

Tags
