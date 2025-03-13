Ahead of Holi, Hyderabad police sets up pickets in sensitve areas

Hyderabad: After issuing an initial advisory against throwing colours on unwilling people and movement of vehicles in groups on the occasion of Holi, the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand announced setting up of pickets across the city to ensure peace.

The pickets are being set up in sensitive and important areas of each zone and advance measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Extra security measures are being implemented across the city this year as the festival of Holi clashes with the second Friday of Ramzan, an occurrence after about 35 years.

Police officials have been instructed to take advance measures and be careful to prevent any untoward incidents. He suggested that a tight vigil be set up on anti-social forces and vagabonds.

Also Read No colour throwing on unwilling people, group rides banned across Hyderabad on Holi

No forced colours, group rides banned in Hyderabad on Holi

A day earlier, the police commissionerates of Hyderabad and Cyberabad issued strict guidelines prohibiting throwing colors or water on unwilling individuals and restricting group vehicle movements that could disturb public peace during Holi celebrations.

According to official notification, restrictions will be in force from 6:00 am on March 14 to 6:00 am on March 15, 2025.

People have been prohibited from throwing colors, smearing unwilling individuals, or splashing colored water on public roads and spaces. Additionally, group movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles has been banned to ensure peace and prevent inconvenience or danger.

The police have warned that any violations of these orders will lead to legal action under Section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348.

Holi celebrations in various parts of the country, including Hyderabad, often witness incidents of mischief, including forceful color-throwing, rash driving, and public disturbances. To curb such acts, authorities have taken a firm stance this year.