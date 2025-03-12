No colour throwing on unwilling people, group rides banned across Hyderabad on Holi

Hyderabad: Ahead of Holi celebrations, the police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda have issued strict guidelines prohibiting throwing colors or water on unwilling individuals and restrict group vehicle movements that could disturb public peace.

According to official notifications issued by Cyberabad commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Hyderabad commissioner CV Anand, restrictions will be in force from 6:00 am on March 14 to 6:00 am on March 15, 2025.

People have been prohibited from throwing colors, smearing unwilling individuals, or splashing colored water on public roads and spaces. Additionally, group movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles has been banned to ensure peace and prevent inconvenience or danger.

The police have warned that any violations of these orders will lead to legal action under Section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348.

The Hyderabad police have deployed additional forces at key locations, including major junctions, residential areas, and public spaces, to prevent unruly behavior. Patrol vehicles will monitor streets, and special teams will be stationed in sensitive areas to ensure compliance.

Holi celebrations in various parts of the country, including Hyderabad, often witness incidents of mischief, including forceful color-throwing, rash driving, and public disturbances. To curb such acts, authorities have taken a firm stance this year.