Hyderabad man fined Rs 1K for wasting drinking water, 2nd in a week

Hyderabad: In a recent case, a resident of Jubilee Hills’ Journalist Colony was charged Rs 1,000, for washing their car with drinking water, by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) as it tightens its screws on wastage of drinking water.

This comes days after a resident of Jubilee Hills was fined on March 5 for using drinking water to wash a motorcycle outside his home. Authorities have been getting more complaints about such offenses, resulting in increased monitoring.

According to officials, the GM of O&M Division-6, Harishankar, along with his manager, inspected the area and found that a resident, Yeratha Shobha, (House Number: 8-2-293/82/J/A/20), was using drinking water to clean a vehicle. As a result, they were fined for violating HMWSSB regulations.

The officials cautioned that severe action will be initiated against anyone who misuses drinking water, appealing to the public to report offences through the customer care helpline or directly to officials. In a move to prevent wastage, HMWSSB staff are carrying out inspections during water supply hours and issuing notices and fines to defaulters.