Ahead of Holi, UP shop unveils 24-carat layered ‘Golden Gujiya’

Holi is synonymous with colours and lip-smacking sweets, celebrated with vibrant hues and playful gulal and served with infectious laughter and traditional gujiya across the Hindi-speaking belt of India.

And who can forget the delicious gujiya. The mixture of jaggery, nuts and coconut stuffed deep-fried in a crescent-shaped pastry, brings back childhood memories for so many of us.

With one day to go, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district introduced ‘golden gujiya’, a unique twist, a layer of 24-carat gold and a unique dry fruit filling.

Speaking to ANI, shop manager, Shivakant Chaturvedi said, “Our ‘golden gujiya’ has a layering of 24-carat gold. The stuffing has special dry fruits. The 24-carat gold and silver are also eaten. This ‘gujiya’ costs Rs 50,000 per kilo and Rs 1,300 per piece.”

The viral video shows the luxe packaging of the item.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A sweets shop in Gonda is selling special 'Golden Gujiya' for Rs 50,000 per kg on Holi festival pic.twitter.com/eSPSsVtpv0 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

Holi’s gujiya enters Guinness Book

A sweet shop in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Chhappan Bhog created history after it prepared the largest gujiya on the occasion of Holi.

Baahubali Gujiya

The massive traditional sweet, named ‘Baahubali Gujiya,’ weighs 6 kg and measures 25 inches. It was introduced at an event hosted at Phoenix Palassio Mall.

The ‘Baahubali Gujiya,’ has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. An official of the India Book of Records Pramil Dwivedi confirmed Chhappan Bhog’s entry, stating, “This gujiya has broken all other records. Our research revealed no one had made such a large gujiya before.”

Marketing head of Chhappan Bhog Kshitij Gupta, shared the inspiration behind the ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ was India’s rich cultural diversity. “The Baahubali Gujiya reflects our culture by incorporating the colors of various festivals, including Holi, Ramzan, and India’s recent cricket victory,” he told ANI.

The Baahubali Gujiya is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. It is made with premium ingredients such as saffron, almonds, khoya, raisins, and other fruits, symbolizing India’s culinary heritage.