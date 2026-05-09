Ahead of Modi’s Hyderabad visit, Hanumanth Rao begins indefinite hunger strike

Rao, who belongs to the Munnuru Kapu community, has argued that if BC communities are developed irrespective of politics, the population has to be enumerated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th May 2026 5:20 pm IST
The image shows the leaders of All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) offering their support to the indefinite hunger strike started by Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demanding the inclusion of BC Census in the National Census 2027, at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 9, 2026.
V Hanumantha Rao (sitting)

Hyderabad: Advisor to the state government and former MP V Hanumantha Rao began an indefinite hunger strike at his residence in Amberpet on Saturday, May 9, demanding that the Centre conduct a Backward Classes (BC) census as part of the National Census 2027.

Hanumantha Rao, who belongs to the Munnuru Kapu community, has argued that if BC communities are developed irrespective of politics, the population has to be enumerated.

By not conducting a BC census along with the National census, the senior Congress leader said the community will be deprived of welfare benefits and reservations in education, employment and politics.

Subhan Bakery

He had earlier demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make his stand clear on the issue ahead of his Hyderabad visit on Monday, May 10. As no response came from the Centre, he went on an indefinite hunger strike.

All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) expressed its support for Rao’s hunger strike on Saturday. On behalf of AIOBCSA, its national advisor Alla Ramakrishna, national secretary and HCU-unit president Lakshminarasaiah, and others met him at his residence and offered their support.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th May 2026 5:20 pm IST

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