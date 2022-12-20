Ahead of New Year events in Hyderabad, police issue guidelines to organizers

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year events in Hyderabad, the city police commissioner has issued a set of guidelines to organizers including the management of three-star and above hotels, clubs, and pubs.
The guidelines need to be followed by the organizers on the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.
The management of three-star & above hotels, clubs, and pubs that are going to conduct new year events in Hyderabad till 1 am should apply to the Hyderabad police commissioner for a grant of permission. It has to be applied at least days in advance.
As per A.P. Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organizer should ensure that CCTV cameras with recording facility are installed at all the entry and exit points of the establishment. The cameras should also be installed with recording facility at parking places.
The organizers and management should provide adequate security guards for traffic
management and security/ access to their establishment.
They should also ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words. There should not be any obscenity and nudity in any of the performances.
When it comes to sound levels, it should be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. No fire arms should be allowed at the venue of the event.
The organizers should ensure that tickets should not be granted in excess of the capacity as this may lead to law and order problems.
Special parking arrangements should be made by the organizers and there should not be any obstruction to the free flow of traffic.
No minors should be permitted in programs organized for couples and in pubs and bars.
No person should be allowed to use drugs or Narcotics and Psychotropic substances. Organizers should pay special attention to parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold.
It should be the responsibility of the organizers to appoint an adequate number of security guards for taking care of systematic parking inside the premises as well as to regulate traffic in front of the entry and exit gates.
They should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by Excise Department.
It is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely.
There should not be any display or use of fireworks. Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.
As per the guidelines, liability for any loss, damage, nuisance etc. life and property as a sequel to the functioning of the establishment will rest with the applicant.
Advisory need to be display at venue of New Year events in Hyderabad
Apart from adhering to the guidelines, the organizers need to display the following advisory at the entrance and inside their establishment where New Year events will be held in Hyderabad
- Drunk driving is an offence U/s 185 M.V. Act.
- Permissible alcohol limit is upto and below 30 mg/100 ml of blood i.e., 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyzer is a violation.
- If you are found driving the vehicle in drunken condition a case will be booked against you by the Police.
- In such case, if any person with valid Driving License accompanies you, he has to undergo breath test. If found not inebriated, the vehicle will be given to him, otherwise vehicle will be shifted to the Police Station for temporary custody.
- The respondent will have to come to the police station on the next working day along with original driving license and registration certificate of vehicle and take back the vehicle. Whenever police summons, you should attend the court and police will file Charge sheet against you.
- The penalty for drunken driving is Rs. 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment. Driving License will be suspended for 3 months and above or permanently.
- Minors should not drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible.
- Silencers of two-wheelers should not be removed and noise pollution should be avoided.
- Customers are also informed that driving their vehicles in over speed, dangerous driving and racing in public places will also be punishable under sections 183, and 184 of M.V.Act.