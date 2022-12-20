Ahead of New Year events in Hyderabad, police issue guidelines to organizers

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year events in Hyderabad, the city police commissioner has issued a set of guidelines to organizers including the management of three-star and above hotels, clubs, and pubs.

The guidelines need to be followed by the organizers on the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

The management of three-star & above hotels, clubs, and pubs that are going to conduct new year events in Hyderabad till 1 am should apply to the Hyderabad police commissioner for a grant of permission. It has to be applied at least days in advance.

As per A.P. Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organizer should ensure that CCTV cameras with recording facility are installed at all the entry and exit points of the establishment. The cameras should also be installed with recording facility at parking places.

The organizers and management should provide adequate security guards for traffic

management and security/ access to their establishment.

They should also ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words. There should not be any obscenity and nudity in any of the performances.

When it comes to sound levels, it should be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. No fire arms should be allowed at the venue of the event.

The organizers should ensure that tickets should not be granted in excess of the capacity as this may lead to law and order problems.

Special parking arrangements should be made by the organizers and there should not be any obstruction to the free flow of traffic.

No minors should be permitted in programs organized for couples and in pubs and bars.

No person should be allowed to use drugs or Narcotics and Psychotropic substances. Organizers should pay special attention to parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold.

It should be the responsibility of the organizers to appoint an adequate number of security guards for taking care of systematic parking inside the premises as well as to regulate traffic in front of the entry and exit gates.

They should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by Excise Department.

It is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely.

There should not be any display or use of fireworks. Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.

As per the guidelines, liability for any loss, damage, nuisance etc. life and property as a sequel to the functioning of the establishment will rest with the applicant.

Advisory need to be display at venue of New Year events in Hyderabad

Apart from adhering to the guidelines, the organizers need to display the following advisory at the entrance and inside their establishment where New Year events will be held in Hyderabad