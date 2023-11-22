Ahead of nikah, Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq’s private chats leaked online

He is scheduled to marry a Norwegian girl on November 25.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd November 2023 10:29 am IST
Imam-Ul-Haq
Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has landed in controversy just days before his nikah, as alleged private chats between him and a female on a social media platform have gone viral.

The cricketer, who recently played in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, is scheduled to marry a Norwegian girl on November 25.

Ahead of nikah of Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq, festivities begin in Norway

Meanwhile, days before the nikah of Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq, festivities have commenced in Norway. In a video shared on Instagram, the bride, Anmol Mehmood, can be seen capturing moments at various locations in the Scandinavian country.

Amidst the wedding celebrations, the alleged private chats of Imam-ul-Haq are circulating on social media.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance, as in 2019, he faced accusations from a woman who claimed he was involved with her and others simultaneously.

During that time, purported private WhatsApp chats between the woman and Imam were leaked on social media.

As of now, the Pakistan cricketer has not provided any clarification regarding the leaked chats.

