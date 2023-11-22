Ahead of nikah, Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq’s private chats leaked online

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has landed in controversy just days before his nikah, as alleged private chats between him and a female on a social media platform have gone viral.

The cricketer, who recently played in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, is scheduled to marry a Norwegian girl on November 25.

Pakistani Imam ul haq’s private chats have been leaked, this is the second instance of this happening with similar kind of chats. Looks like imam has some next level Tharak pic.twitter.com/mfZ88cseSH — BALA (@rightarmleftist) November 20, 2023

Ahead of nikah of Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq, festivities begin in Norway

Meanwhile, days before the nikah of Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq, festivities have commenced in Norway. In a video shared on Instagram, the bride, Anmol Mehmood, can be seen capturing moments at various locations in the Scandinavian country.

Amidst the wedding celebrations, the alleged private chats of Imam-ul-Haq are circulating on social media.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance, as in 2019, he faced accusations from a woman who claimed he was involved with her and others simultaneously.

During that time, purported private WhatsApp chats between the woman and Imam were leaked on social media.

As of now, the Pakistan cricketer has not provided any clarification regarding the leaked chats.