Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, 2 DU students locked up inside flat by cops

Two students of the Delhi University, Anjali and Abhigyan said that they were confined inside their flat by Delhi Police ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the university.

The students are the cadres of the All India Student’s Association (AISA).

“fascism needs docile workers, silent students, obedient women and divided people. We shall give them none of it!!! #GoBackModi,” Anjali tweeted.

Anjali and Abhigyan held up placards in protest of the action that stated: “We were detained at our flat based on suspicion.” and “Prior to Modi’s visit, we were held at our flat for 3.5 hours.”

“Comrade @abhigyan_AISA and I, we are being held at our flat because PM is coming to campus! Why is @narendramodi so afraid of us? Whole campus turned into police cantonment to protect a PM from accountability! Shame on Delhi police!” Anjali said in another tweet.

Still from inside our flat



No black dresses, compulsory attendance, suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by some Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the varsity’s centenary celebrations attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi attended the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s (DU) centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30.

Hindu College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College

have made it compulsory for students and faculty to attend the live telecast of the event.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Hindu College teacher-in-charge Meenu Srivastava laid out seven-point guidelines mentioning that students will be given five attendances for participating in the live streaming.

“The presence of all students is mandatory during the live streaming of the event. The entry to college should be done by the beginning of the first period, that is, 8:50 am to 9 am in order to avoid any traffic diversion or disruptions later in the DU campus,” the guidelines read.

“You need to carry your I-card. No black dress is to be worn that day. Students attendance is mandatory and they will be given five attendances for attending the live streaming and it will be submitted to the college,” they said.

In a notice, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College said, “On this occasion, all teachers with their students and non-teaching staff must attend the live web telecast programme in the college.”

It said a detailed report will be submitted to the university.

“As per the directions of the University of Delhi, all staff members other than the newly appointed teachers who are physically present at the multipurpose hall, University of Delhi, are mandatorily required to remain present in the college library to view the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations,” the Zakir Hussain Delhi College said in its order.

(With excerpts from PTI).