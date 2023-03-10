Ahead of Ramzan in Hyderabad, summer sale ‘The Angaan’ to be held on Mar 11

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan in Hyderabad, amid a scorching summer, with Eid-al-Fitr to follow, an expo to relax and shop for your summer and eid clothes this weekend, to the tunes of qawwali, comes to town.

‘The Angaan’, a pre-Ramzan summer sale on March 11 will take place at the King’s Kohinoor Convention from 2 pm to 12 am, and will witness the presence of the most loved personalities in Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi (Dakhni) creator Insia Naqvi, Actor-Director-standup comic Shehbaaz Khan, and Hyderabad Diaries’ fame Zainab (Zee Aly) are among those you can catch a glimpse of at the summer sale.

This is also a chance for qawwali lovers to be enthralled by the performance of renowned qawwals, the Warsi Brothers, who will keep the audience entertained throughout the evening.

This will be the third season of ‘The Aangan’ that will bring to shoppers favourite clothing, food, and lifestyle brands from across the city. Expo visitors stand a chance to meet and greet their favourite stars and win exciting prizes by making reels at the event.