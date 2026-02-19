Ahead of SIR, Telangana CEO conducts training for EROs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy conducted a training programme for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) at his office in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 19.

The session focused on the preparation, updation, and maintenance of electoral rolls and the procedure for disposal of claims and objections. Officers were also given an orientation on the use of technology in electoral processes.

Also Read SIR in Hyderabad: Know what to do before BLOs reach your doorstep

Sudarshan Reddy stressed the key role of EROs in maintaining the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls and directed them to ensure enrolment of all eligible voters while removing ineligible entries in accordance with the law.

As many as 50 EROs from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts participated.