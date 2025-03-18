Ahead of SSC examinations, Cyberabad police enforce Section 163

Hyderabad: Ahead of the SSC examinations, the Cyberabad police, on Tuesday, March 18 imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near the examination centres.

The restrictions under Section 163 prohibit the gathering of five or more people inside a 200-metre radius of the examination centres between 6 am and 6 pm. The restriction on the exam dates directs the photocopy stores and internet cafes inside a 100-metre radius of exam centres to remain shut during examination hours from March 21 to April 4.

Police personnel, army officers on duty, state home guards, Telangana educational department officials, and funeral processions are exempted from the restrictions.

The curfew imposed aims to reduce the chances of cheating, maintain law and order and conduct the examinations peacefully. Cyberabad police said that any individual found violating the restrictions will be prosecuted under relevant charges.

About SSC examination

As per the schedule, the examinations are set to begin on March 21, 2025, and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. All candidates have been advised to ensure they reach their respective exam centres on time.