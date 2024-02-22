Ahead of summer, schools in Telangana gear up to beat the heat

Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana State are gearing up to introduce water breaks to tackle rising temperatures and heat waves expected in the upcoming summer season.

The onset of February has already seen a spike in temperatures compared to previous years, prompting proactive measures.

Taking a cue from Kerala’s successful water bell system, which has been implemented across all schools in the state, Telangana aims to ring bells at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm during summer season.

These reminders prompt students to stay hydrated, combating the dry season’s effects on their bodies. Kerala initiated this system on February 20, setting an example for other states to follow suit.

Following suit, Karnataka and Telangana are set to implement this initiative soon, according to an official statement. Notably, Telangana had previously introduced a similar initiative back in 2019 across all government schools.

While the State government has not yet issued formal instructions regarding the initiative, teachers stand prepared to implement it for the benefit of students’ well-being.