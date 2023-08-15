Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, Cong prepares ‘Old City of Hyderabad Declaration’

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Congress party has commenced preparations for a declaration pertaining to the Old City of Hyderabad. The purpose of this declaration is to address the challenges faced by the residents of the Old City.

Sameer Waliullah, the president of the Hyderabad District Congress Committee, stated in a media release on Monday that the party has already initiated the process of identifying the challenges being faced by the residents of the Old City of Hyderabad. He mentioned that they are reviewing recently conducted surveys to comprehend the living standards and challenges faced by the populace.

Remedies to be incorporation in election manifesto for Telangana Assembly polls

Furthermore, they have intentions to collaborate with NGOs and social activists to generate sustainable solutions. The outcomes and proposed remedies will be shared with the State leadership and incorporated into the election manifesto.

Waliullah expressed the desire to formulate a distinct declaration for the Old City of Hyderabad, similar to those that have been crafted for farmers, youth, and women. He underscored the gravity of the situation by presenting alarming statistics from recent surveys conducted by NGOs.

Surveys highlight living conditions of Muslims

According to the surveys, poverty emerges as a significant challenge, particularly for the Muslim community residing in the slums of the city. Approximately sixty percent of the 5.8 million inhabitants of the Old City reside in slum areas.

Among these, seventy-four percent are tenants, while merely twenty-six percent own their residences. Remarkably, thirty-eight percent lack white ration cards, and in thirty-seven percent of households, women serve as the sole breadwinners.

The educational scenario is also distressing, with nearly fifteen percent of children discontinuing their education between the fifth and tenth grades. Hyderabad contributes to thirty-three percent of all chronic diseases in the state, with the Old City alone accounting for over fifty percent of such cases.

Sixty-five percent of families grappling with debts

Financial predicaments afflict the region as well, with sixty-five percent of families grappling with debts and high-interest rates. They resort to borrowing funds from private lenders to cover basic necessities like food and medicine. The interest rates imposed by these lenders vary from ten to twenty-one percent.

In addition to poverty, alcoholism stands out as a major issue in the Old City. It significantly contributes to marital discord in certain areas.

As Telangana is preparing for Assembly polls in the next few months, the question remains unanswered, ‘why does the situation of the Old City continue to lag behind even after the years of the formation of Telangana?’

Sameer Waliullah criticized the BRS government for promoting alcoholism by indiscriminately permitting the establishment of wine shops.