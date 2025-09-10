Ahead of Union defence minister’s visit, encroachments at JBS cleared

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit for Hyderabad Liberation Day, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) in the early hours of Wednesday, September 10, cleared out illegal encroachments in front of the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS).

Encroachers had occupied the Secunderabad Cantonment’s land in front of the JBS for the past two decades and had been operating businesses such as hotels and eateries.

According to a senior official, sheds had been constructed on the nala. Although the SCB sent several notices in the past, no action was taken from the encroacher’s side.

On Wednesday, SCB officials carried out a demolition drive and cleared out the encroachments, reclaiming the cantonment land.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Secunderabad Parade Grounds for Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17.

As part of the program, a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be unveiled at Cantonment Park, near the Parade Grounds.