Ahead of Valentine’s Day, matters of heart to be discussed in Taj city

Agra: More than 300 heart specialists and experts will share new research, achievements, experiences and techniques in the field of heart disease at a two-day national convention in Taj city on February 4 and 5.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, along with Agra University vice-chancellor Prof. Ashu Rani, will formally inaugurate the national conference.

The objective of the conference is to discuss further improving the practice of clinical and surgical cardiology, creating a bridge of cooperation between various professionals in the field of heart disease, and providing better healthcare to heart patients.

Also Read I struggled, says Siddique Kappan after coming out of jail

Dr. V.K. Jain, president of The Agra Intervention Cardiology Society, said: “Continuous progress and research are being made in the field of cardiology. New technologies are coming and have brought unprecedented success in the field of tests and diagnosis of heart disease. There is a need to share these on one platform so that every patient can get benefits through every doctor in the whole country.”

He said that the objective of this conference is to provide a platform to cardiologists and cardiac surgeons so that they can share with each other new medical studies, experiences, research findings, achievements, and techniques in the diagnosis of heart disease.

Organising and Scientific secretary, Dr. Suvir Gupta said: “Causes and diagnosis of heart failure, Coronary Artery Disease, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Valvular Heart Disease, Arrhythmia and Pacing, EchoCardiography, Bypass Surgery, Heart Valve Surgery, Diabetes will be discussed. And experts will give their presentations on these topics.”

Academic coordinator, Dr. Himanshu Yadav said that more than 300 eminent doctors, including 40 specialist doctors from Delhi, Rajasthan, Lucknow, Meerut, Haryana, Punjab, and Agra, will participate in the two-day conference.