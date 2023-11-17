Ahead of world cup final, netizens share 2003 India vs Australia video

Ahead of the ICC World Cup final match, netizens are recalling the 2003 India vs Australia match and sharing videos. They anticipate a ‘revenge’ scenario for the 2003 match, where Australia defeated India to win the World Cup.

Netizens’ reactions are pouring in. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared the video of the 2003 World Cup final match between India and Australia, stating, “Time for revenge.”

Time for revenge @BCCI to fully recover from 2003’s Humiliating defeat. pic.twitter.com/t0aWUAOTw1 — scan the bans (@chirucharanfan) November 16, 2023

Another user expressed, “The destiny that was written 20 years ago – Australia vs India in the World Cup Final. Captain Rohit Sharma is going to take the 2003 World Cup final revenge.”

The destiny that was written 20 Yrs ago.



– Australia vs India in World Cup Final.



Captain Rohit Sharma gonna take the 2003 World Cup final revenge.😈 pic.twitter.com/eM1FYzuvHT — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) November 16, 2023

Here are some other reactions from netizens:

Revenge Time: India vs Australia on Sunday at Modi Stadium!



2003: Australia beat India in the group stage, Unbeaten in the tournament & beat India in the final.



2023: India beat Australia in the group stage, Unbeaten in the tournament & will beat Australia in #CWC2023Final🤞 pic.twitter.com/KKgw1jWujJ — Gaurav🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra) November 16, 2023

It's Revenge time for Coach Saab.



It's India Vs Australia Final once again.

Rahul Dravid will take his revenge of 2003 final loss. pic.twitter.com/5h8fNA0F6h — Kunal (@crichunter_) November 16, 2023

India vs Australia World Cup Final 2023

The World Cup final 2023 is scheduled to be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

As of now, the Men in Blue remain unbeatable. On the other hand, Australia has won seven out of the nine matches in the knockout stage and a semifinal against South Africa.

With the final match set for Sunday, netizens are hopeful for ‘revenge’ of the 2003 World Cup final, where Australia defeated India.