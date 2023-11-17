Ahead of world cup final, netizens share 2003 India vs Australia video

Ahead of the ICC World Cup final match, netizens are recalling the 2003 India vs Australia match and sharing videos. They anticipate a ‘revenge’ scenario for the 2003 match, where Australia defeated India to win the World Cup.
Netizens’ reactions are pouring in. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared the video of the 2003 World Cup final match between India and Australia, stating, “Time for revenge.”
Another user expressed, “The destiny that was written 20 years ago – Australia vs India in the World Cup Final. Captain Rohit Sharma is going to take the 2003 World Cup final revenge.”
Here are some other reactions from netizens:
The World Cup final 2023 is scheduled to be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
As of now, the Men in Blue remain unbeatable. On the other hand, Australia has won seven out of the nine matches in the knockout stage and a semifinal against South Africa.
