AHINDA forum seeks Deputy CM post for Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Amid the political developments following the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka State Backwards Classes Awareness Forum has demanded that MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in the new Congress government.

Addressing a meeting held at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru, forum president KS Shivaramu said Siddaramaiah’s resignation had caused concern among AHINDA communities comprising minorities, backward classes and Dalits. He urged the Congress high command to ensure adequate representation for AHINDA leaders in the new government and to safeguard the interests of communities that had strongly supported the party.

“Siddaramaiah used politics as a tool for social transformation and public welfare. The AHINDA communities played a crucial role in bringing the Congress back to power by extending overwhelming support. Therefore, their concerns must be addressed and suitable positions should be given to leaders representing these sections,” he said.

Shivaramu noted that Siddaramaiah’s departure from the Chief Minister’s post had come as a major disappointment to his supporters. He claimed that nearly 80 percent of the community’s support had gone to the Congress because of the confidence they had in Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

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The forum also called for the implementation of the caste census and socio-economic survey accepted by Siddaramaiah. According to Shivaramu, failure to act on the findings could have political repercussions for the Congress in future elections.

Praising Siddaramaiah’s tenure, he said the former Chief Minister had maintained a government free from communalism, caste politics, corruption and nepotism. “Leaders who succeed him should continue the same values. Siddaramaiah is a leader accepted by all sections of society, and his contribution cannot be easily replaced,” he said.

Demanding a prominent role for Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Shivaramu argued that the Congress should appoint him as Deputy Chief Minister and provide adequate representation to the Old Mysuru region. He said Yathindra should be encouraged to play a more active role in state politics following his father’s exit from the top post.

The forum also urged the Congress leadership to ensure equitable representation in the Cabinet based on population and social composition. Shivaramu compared Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet to the historic Anubhava Mantapa, saying it reflected inclusiveness and equal opportunities.

Several leaders and representatives of backward class organisations, including Yogesh Uppar, HS Prakash, Ravinandan, Shivanna, Chayadevi and others, participated in the meeting.