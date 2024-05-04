Ahmed Patel advised me not to interfere in Khammam politics: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Describing the people of Khammam region as highly enlightened fighters who would stop at nothing to achieve their cause by waging movements, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he was advised by former MP Ahmed Patel to be cautious, and not to meddle with local politics in Khammam.

Addressing the Congress Jana Jathara Sabha in Khammam on Saturday, Revanth recalled how the party high command had given the same advice to former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy when he took charge as the chief minister of erstwhile AP in 2004.

He said that the party high command had told him that he was going to be the chief minister of only 22 districts among the total 23 districts in the erstwhile AP, and that the people of Khammam would find their solutions on their own, by finding leadership among themselves, and by electing the party on their own. He said that Ahmed Patel had advised him to cooperate with the people, but not to interfere in their political matters.

“I often tell Bhatti Vikramarka that we can tackle anybody but a person from Khammam. That is why even today I try not to interfere with Khamma politics, and will prefer to stay at a distance and say namastey,” Revanth said in good humour.

He also claimed that the people of the country want to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and termed the May 13 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Gujarat and Telangana teams.

Ruling out the Congress admitting KCR in the INDIA bloc, CM Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS leader would join the BJP-led alliance.

He said the BRS backed anti-farmer legislations of the BJP-led government and also supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Bill to ban triple talaq.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP have conspired and colluded to defeat the Congress and called upon the people to defeat their conspiracy by electing the grand old party’s candidates from Khammam and Mahabubabad constituencies.

He exuded confidence that the Congress candidate would win the Khammam seat with the highest majority in the country.

Reminding the people that it was due to the hunger strike carried-out by A Ravindranath in Khammam in 1969, and the sacrifices of the people of the region, that Telangana could be achieved. He said that it was in Palvancha where the foundations for the Telangana movement were laid, where Ravindranath had penned the slogan “Jai Telangana,” which gave inspiration and fuel to the movement, which inspired the world.