Ahmedabad plane crash: 251 victims identified, 245 bodies claimed

Ahmedabad: A total of 251 victims of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash have been identified through DNA tests so far and 245 bodies have been handed over to kin, officials said on Sunday.

The London-bound aircraft crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm that day, killing 270 persons, including 241 on board. One passenger survived.

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition as the aircraft burst into flames or damaged on impact.

“A total of 251 victims of the crash have been identified through DNA tests. The bodies of 245 victims, comprising 176 Indians, 49 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian as well as 12 non-passengers, have been handed over to kin,” Ahmedabad Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said.

He said 70 victims are from Ahmedabad, 24 from Vadodara, 26 from Anand and 11 from Kheda in the state. Some of the victims identified so far are from Rajasthan, Manipur, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Diu and Bihar, Joshi added.

“Since the process of DNA sample matching is very sensitive and involves legal protocol, it is being completed with seriousness and speed. The Forensic Science University and associated institutions, local administration, health and other departments of the state government and various agencies are working tirelessly to hand over the mortal remains to kin,” he said.

Officials on Saturday asked families of eight Ahmedabad plane crash victims to give a sample of another relative for DNA tests after the first sample submitted by a kin did not match.