AI Avatar Naina expected in Bigg Boss 18, a game-changing entry?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is creating a massive buzz after dropping its teaser last weekend, with fans eagerly anticipating the show’s October premiere. Among the swirling rumors about the contestant lineup, one interesting name has grabbed everyone’s attention, she is India’s first AI superstar, Naina.

With the theme of Bigg Boss 18 centering around “Past, Present, and Future,” reports suggest that AI influencer Naina could be a part of the “Future” segment of the show. However, it remains unclear how Naina, a digital avatar, will participate in the controversial reality show.

Will a human represent her, or will she interact with housemates through a screen? Viewers are curious to see how Bigg Boss incorporates the AI influencer into the game.

AI Naina Reacts To News Of Joining Bigg Boss 18

Adding fuel to the speculation, Naina herself reacted to the news on her Instagram account. Sharing a screenshot of an article suggesting her involvement in Bigg Boss 18, Naina playfully captioned it, “Really? Even I didn’t know (wink emoji).” This lighthearted response has left fans wondering whether she will actually be a part of the show.

For those unfamiliar, Naina, who goes by the Instagram handle @naina_avtr, boasts a following of over 396K. She regularly posts content ranging from fashion to fitness, keeping her followers engaged. While many remain puzzled as to whether she is a real person, a robot, or purely an AI creation, Naina’s unique persona has captivated a wide audience.

As excitement for Bigg Boss 18 builds, the possibility of an AI influencer participating adds a futuristic twist to the already highly anticipated season. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.