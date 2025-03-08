AI-based skill development training in govt schools across Telangana: IT minister

Hyderabad: State IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu announced government school students across Telangana will soon receive skill development training using artificial intelligence (AI).

He made this announcement along with the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation Dil Raju, at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday, March 8.

The minister commended the foundation’s initiative of providing free AI-driven skill development training to government school students in Nalgonda district. He assured that steps would be taken to expand these services to all government schools across the state.

The minister said the state government’s also plans to establish an “AI City” under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, including an AI University that would adhere to international standards.

He emphasized the state government’s commitment to enhancing the teaching capabilities of Telangana government school teachers in alignment with evolving technologies.

Sridhar Babu highlighted the state’s proactive approach to leveraging emerging technologies across various sectors.