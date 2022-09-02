AI platform HireMee to assess 1 mn students for next-gen jobs

New Delhi: Homegrown AI-based skilling and job platform HireMee has collaborated with the Tamil Nadu government to assess and prepare one million students for jobs for next-gen technologies.

HireMee has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) to assess quantitative and qualitative aptitude of those taking the ‘HireMee Link Test’.

The assessment test will offer access to one million students on Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ upskilling portal, the company said in a statement.

HireMee, a SaaS platform for recruitment, assessments, and examinations, is a 5-year-old social enterprise.

Its diagnostic assessment to calibrate employability skills will be offered free of cost.

Also Read Twitter bans over 45K accounts in India for violating guidelines

Explaining the technology, Chocko Valliappa, Founder, HireMee said that for moving assessments online, they used technology to make it “secure and cheat-proof” by capturing a photo of the test taker every 20 seconds in a 100-minute test and converting into a 2-minute video.

“Using Artificial Intelligence, the test becomes void in case the test taker seeks assistance is replaced by another individual,” he informed.

At the same time the technology ensures that the test works at homes of test takers in remote locations even with patchy internet connectivity.

“This helps pick the most suitable candidates for the next hiring stage which in physical mode can take longer processing time for the recruiters,” said HireMee.

Last month, HireMee collaborated with the Telangana government to assess and prepare 1.5 lakh students for jobs for emerging technologies.