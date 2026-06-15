AI, social media can be used to delete votes: TPCC chief on SIR

Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections primarily due to the deletion of votes owing to SIR.

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TPCC chief speaking into microphone during a political event with a woman beside him.
Meenakshi Natarajan (left), B Mahesh Kumar Goud (right)

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the critical nature of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out across the state, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged everyone starting from the Booth Level Assistants (BLA) to assembly in-charges to be highly vigilant with regard to the deletion of votes during the process.

A high-level meeting of Lok Sabha segment in-charges and ministers that was attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka; was held at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, June 15.

Addressing the meeting, Goud noted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections primarily due to the deletion of votes owing to SIR.

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The COngress leaders were of the opinion that previously, the concern was limited to the deletion of votes from specific sections or those favoring the Congress, but now there was a risk due to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media analysis, that could be used to identify and delete the votes of Congress’ supporters.

They urged a thorough examination of this issue to ensure not a single vote is lost.

The Congress leaders felt that with ‘voter mapping’ currently underway, there was a risk that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI), might delete votes favorable to the Congress.

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The leaders suggested keeping a close watch not only on voter un-mapping but also on ‘suspicious votes.’

They stressed that the current voter list was crucial for all the upcoming elections, and that every single vote had be scrutinized with extreme care.

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