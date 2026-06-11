Owaisi asks ECI to accept govt issued IDs in SIR enumeration

Hyderabad: All India Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to also consider driving license, food security cards and PAN cards during enumeration process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which begins in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits from June 15.

Addressing the media on various issues concerning the SIR in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 11, Owaisi reminded that the ECI itself had stated that the 12 documents given in the enumeration form were “not exhaustive.”

Informing that the state government doesn’t provide a permanent resident certificate, National Registry of Citizens, or family register as mentioned in the form, Owaisi urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure that the documents are submitted so that a hassle-free mapping is done and deletion is avoided.

He said that AIMIM, with its thousands of volunteers, booth-level assistants, and volunteers from several organisations, are spreading public awareness about SIR. “If any names went missing from the electoral rolls, our legal team will assist,” he said.