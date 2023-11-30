Several arrested after AIMIM workers ‘attack’ Charminar Congress candidate

Hyderabad: Brother of Congress candidate Mujeebullah Shareef from Charminar and a polling booth agent were reportedly attacked by workers affiliated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). The incident, captured on video, escalated tensions in the area.

The Congress polling agent reportedly filmed the AIMIM workers indulging in alleged illicit poll activity which led to a heated confrontation. Hussaini Alam Police immediately arrested AIMIM and Congress party workers allegedly involved in a clash and charged them with relevant sections of IPC, confirmed Hussaini Alam SHO S Surender.

In another video, Hussaini Alam police took injured individuals, including Mujeebullah Shareef and his brother, in a patrol car to safety.