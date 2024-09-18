Telangana: AIMIM demands compensation for Asifabad violence victims

Hyderabad: A delegation of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) met Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari at the Secretariat on Wednesday and demanded the Telangana government to immediately release compensation to the affected families in the violence that took place in Asifabad’s Jainoor, earlier this month.

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj said that the Collector of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad after a survey of the damages submitted a report stating that the total loss of both communities was about Rs. 16.5 crore. “The maximum loss was suffered by the Muslim community. We asked the government to release the amount and provide relief to the affected people,” said the MLA.

AIMIM through its Majlis Relief Charity is also providing assistance to the tune of Rs 51.50 lakh. Jaffer Hussain Meraj said 109 shops, 11 houses and 42 vehicles were damaged and the amount will be paid to the affected people. In addition, 1500 ration kits will be given to the affected families. The distribution will be done on Friday, September 20.

On September 4, violence took place following an alleged sexual assault and murderous attack on a tribal woman by an auto driver in Jainoor, belonging to a minority community. Several shops, houses and vehicles were damaged by the rioters.

The police so far arrested 50 people belonging to different communities for allegedly participating in the violence.