AIMIM extends financial support to slain Saifuddin’s family

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended financial support, on behalf of the party, to the family of Syed Saifuddin who was shot by an RPF constable aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express on Monday, July 31.

Saifuddin has left behind his wife and three daughters aged six, two-and-half years, and six months.

Asaduddin Owaisi handed over an amount of Rs three lakh to the deceased’s wife in the name of each one of his daughters.

Also Read Train firing: Hyderabad man among 4 slain by RPF constable

Four people, of which three were Muslims, were shot dead by Chetan Singh after an altercation took a communal turn.

The other victims were identified as Abdul Kadir and Asgar Kai and the accused’s senior ASI Tikaram Meena.

The police are now looking into a communal angle in the case after videos from the incident that surfaced on X.com (formerly Twitter) were sent for authentication to rule out manipulation, reported the Times of India.

In one such video, the accused, wielding an automatic service rifle, was heard saying: “Agar vote dena hai, Hindustan mei rahna hai, to Modi aur Yogi… Yahi do hai (If you want to stay in Hindustan, vote for Yogi (UP chief minister) & Modi (Prime Minister).”