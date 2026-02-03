AIMIM general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri passes away

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) general secretary, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, passed away at Owaisi Hospital on Tuesday, February 3.

He was 72 years.

The former MLA was admitted to Owaisi Hospital at Kanchanbagh on November 30, last year, after he complained of uneasiness.

He had been suffering from renal problems for the last two years and was taking the necessary treatment. Quadri has been associated with the AIMIM party for several decades and served as MLA from 2004 to 2023.