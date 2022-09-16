AIMIM has nothing to do with Qasim Rizvi, we are Turrebaaz Khan’s successors: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday remarked that his party is led by people who are successors of Turrebaaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin who lost their lives fighting the British during the first war of independence in 1857, but not of Qasim Rizvi, the head of Razakaar army.

Owaisi asked leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to see the multifaceted nature of the region’s history rather than ‘creating feud’ among Hindus and Muslims based on a simplistic narrative of ‘AIMIM-Nizam-Razakaar’.

He began the National Integration Day celebrations with a bike rally ahead of the 75th anniversary of the erstwhile state’s merger with India. The bike rally began from Masjid-e Abubakar in Chandryangutta and is slated to culminate in Tegalkunta, Old City. In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of the AIMIM party, Owaisi gave the details of the rally. The MP said that he along with all AIMIM MLAs and corporators will offer Friday prayer at Masjid-e-Abu Bakr and then will lead a ‘Tiranga’ bike rally.

“Razakaars were quite violent to Hindus. Nobody can deny that. Its a part of history. Also, Doras were cruel to Dalits in villages. Sunderlal report findings say that 40000 Muslims were killed during Operation Polo. If I read to you, two paragraphs from that report, everyone of us will go home sobbing. I don’t want to do that to you on the day we are celebrating Hyderabad’s integration into India. I want to remind you that there were Hindus who saved Muslims by gaurding them in their houses. This is the example I want to remind you today,” Owaisi said.

He asked youth to read history instead of spending time on cellphones and TikTok.

He also said that AIMIM and Muslims of the Deccan are not looking for loyalty certificates from RSS-BJP and they can throw them in the dustbin. “People who have not spent a single drop of sweat during the independence movement are now celebrating liberation day,” he remarked.

On the centre’s decision to declare Raja Hari Singh’s birthday as a public holiday, Owaisi questioned the intention behind arriving at such a decision when Mahatma Gandhi held the king responsible for atrocities against Muslims in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary on September 23 as a public holiday. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, an official statement said on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, head of the J&K transport union, among others, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.