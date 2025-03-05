AIMIM leader asks Hyderabad police to stop iftar-time checks

Hyderabad: All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri, asked the Hyderabad traffic police not to stop the Muslims during ‘iftar time’ and avoid creating problems for the people.

“The police are forming groups and stopping people right during iftar time. It is being seen as an attempt to harass the Muslims. I had earlier pointed it out and the police had stopped it. Now again it has resumed,” alleged Pasha Quadri.

The general secretary said the police are stopping the motorcycles and forcing the pillion women to get down and stand on the road on pretext of checking vehicle documents. “A wrong precedent is being set. It needs to be stopped,” he demanded.

The former MLA said the police should also consider the hardship of poor traders and allow them to conduct business for a month during Ramzan. “During Ramzan month, the poor traders do business and earn some money. It should be done at least on humanitarian grounds,” he requested.