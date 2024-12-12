AIMIM MLA visits Hyderabad school after attack on students

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bahadurpura MLA, Mohd Mubeen on Thursday, December 12, visited the Sri Chaitanya High School at Shamsheergunj and inquired about the attack on Muslim students in the campus.

The MLA instructed the school management to ensure the safety of the students and prevent such incidents in future where children from all communities come together to study.

The school management assured to improve the security mechanism, including installing more closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) and deploying adequate security guards.

On Tuesday, December 10, a 13-year-old student observing ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’, was beaten up by some Muslim students. The reason behind the altercation remains unclear.

The situation escalated the following day after several swamyees (religious leaders) arrived at the school to protest against the assault. They allegedly entered the classroom, forcibly took the students involved in the fight, and brought them to the school office. The situation calmed down after the police intervened.

No case has been registered so far.