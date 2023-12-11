AIMIM MLAs need to step down as GHMC corporators

Mohd Majid Hussain and Mohd Mubeen need to vacate their corporator seats.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:30 am IST
GHMC (File Photo)

Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs need to resign from their positions as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators within 15 days.

AIMIM’s Mohd Majid Hussain and Mohd Mubeen, elected as MLAs from Nampally and Bahadurpura Assembly constituencies, respectively, need to vacate their corporator seats.

15-day deadline

Before becoming MLAs, Mohd Majid Hussain and Mohd Mubeen served as GHMC corporators from the Mehdipatnam and Shastripuram divisions respectively.

As they became MLAs, they must resign from either the Assembly or civic body within 15 days. Failure to do so will result in an automatic loss of their civic body seats, allowing them to continue as MLAs.

Other AIMIM MLAs

In the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, AIMIM retained seven seats, although its vote share in its traditional stronghold decreased. The party secured victories in two constituencies by a slim margin and comfortably retained five other segments.

While facing a tough fight in Nampally, the party retained the Yakutpura seat by only 878 votes.

AIMIM MLAsConstituencies
BahadurpuraMohammed Mubeen (AIMIM)
ChandrayanaguttaAkbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM)
CharminarMir Zulfeqar Ali (AIMIM)
KarwanKausar Mohiuddin (AIMIM)
MalakpetAhmed Bin Abdullah Balala (AIMIM)
YakutpuraJaffar Hussain (AIMIM)
NampallyMohammed Majid Hussain (AIMIM)

It remains to be seen whether the party’s vote share will increase or decrease in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

